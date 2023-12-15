Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Price Target Increased by 7.67% to 152.66

The average one-year price target for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been revised to 152.66 / share. This is an increase of 7.67% from the prior estimate of 141.78 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 150.49 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.15% from the latest reported closing price of 137.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 791 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grand Canyon Education. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOPE is 0.21%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 32,829K shares. The put/call ratio of LOPE is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,750K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares, representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 19.42% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,023K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 38.29% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 985K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 21.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 932K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 10.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 928K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Grand Canyon Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grand Canyon Education (GCE), incorporated in 2008, is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 25 university partners. GCE is uniquely positioned in the education services industry in that its leadership has 30 years of proven expertise in providing a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior service in these areas on a large scale. GCE provides services that support students, faculty and staff of partner institutions such as marketing, strategic enrollment management, counseling services, financial services, technology, technical support, compliance, human resources, classroom operations, curriculum development, faculty recruitment and training, among others.

