Grand Canyon Education, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Lagging The Market But So Is The Business

Grand Canyon Education, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LOPE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.6x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Grand Canyon Education as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping earnings don't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

NasdaqGS:LOPE Price Based on Past Earnings June 23rd 2021 free report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 5.2% gain to the company's bottom line. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 21% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 8.4% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Grand Canyon Education's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Grand Canyon Education's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Grand Canyon Education maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Grand Canyon Education that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Grand Canyon Education. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

