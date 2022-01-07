Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) insiders sold US$1.3m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Grand Canyon Education

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Director, Joseph Mildenhall, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$109 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$87.84. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Grand Canyon Education insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:LOPE Insider Trading Volume January 7th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Grand Canyon Education insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Grand Canyon Education Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Grand Canyon Education shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Grand Canyon Education in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Grand Canyon Education.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

