Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

It's been a good week for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 4.4% to US$81.84. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$198m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Grand Canyon Education surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.11 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:LOPE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Grand Canyon Education are now predicting revenues of US$922.6m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 18% to US$6.15. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$926.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.06 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$113. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Grand Canyon Education at US$122 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$105. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Grand Canyon Education's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 13%, well above its historical decline of 1.0% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 24% per year. Although Grand Canyon Education's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$113, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Grand Canyon Education. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Grand Canyon Education analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Grand Canyon Education has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

