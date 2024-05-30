Grand Baoxin Backs Autostreets’ Upcoming Listing

Grand Baoxin Auto Group (DE:6BA) has released an update.

Grand Baoxin Auto Group has announced that its investee company, Autostreets, will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 31, 2024, under the stock code 2443. The Group holds a 2.57% stake in Autostreets, which will remain unchanged post-listing. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

