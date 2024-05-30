News & Insights

Stocks

Grand Baoxin Backs Autostreets’ Upcoming Listing

May 30, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grand Baoxin Auto Group (DE:6BA) has released an update.

Grand Baoxin Auto Group has announced that its investee company, Autostreets, will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 31, 2024, under the stock code 2443. The Group holds a 2.57% stake in Autostreets, which will remain unchanged post-listing. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

For further insights into DE:6BA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.