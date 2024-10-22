News & Insights

Stocks

Grand Banks Yachts Sees Profit Surge Amid New Models

October 22, 2024 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grand Banks Yachts (SG:G50) has released an update.

Grand Banks Yachts reported a remarkable 95% surge in net profit for the first quarter of FY2025, reaching S$5.4 million, driven by a 29.1% increase in revenue to S$40 million. The SGX-listed company also introduced two new boat models, including its first vessel over 100 feet, signaling robust growth in its boat-building activities. The company’s strong financial performance highlights its improved operational efficiency and strategic product expansion.

For further insights into SG:G50 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.