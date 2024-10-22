Grand Banks Yachts Sees Profit Surge Amid New Models

Grand Banks Yachts (SG:G50) has released an update.

Grand Banks Yachts reported a remarkable 95% surge in net profit for the first quarter of FY2025, reaching S$5.4 million, driven by a 29.1% increase in revenue to S$40 million. The SGX-listed company also introduced two new boat models, including its first vessel over 100 feet, signaling robust growth in its boat-building activities. The company’s strong financial performance highlights its improved operational efficiency and strategic product expansion.

