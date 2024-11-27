Grand Banks Yachts Expands Operations to California

Grand Banks Yachts (SG:G50) has released an update.

Grand Banks Yachts Limited is expanding its sales and service operations to San Diego, California, in a strategic move to enhance its presence in the U.S. market. This expansion aims to tap into the growing demand for luxury yachts, reflecting the company’s commitment to strengthening its market position.

