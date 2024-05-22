News & Insights

Granada Gold Mine Secures Decade-Long Leases

May 22, 2024 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Granada Gold Mine Inc (TSE:GGM) has released an update.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. has successfully extended their mining leases for another 10 years, setting the stage for a 600,000-tonne trial mining operation over three years at the Granada Gold Property. With these renewals, the company aims to confirm the resource potential and optimize mining techniques, while actively seeking strategic partnerships for milling solutions and further resource development.

