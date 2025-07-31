Gran Tierra (GTE) Q2 Output Jumps 44%

Key Points Record average daily production rose 44% to 47,196 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q2 2025, driven by expanded Canadian operations and strong results in Ecuador.

Oil, natural gas, and NGL sales declined 7.9% to $152 million in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024, primarily due to lower realized oil prices despite higher sales volumes.

Net loss (GAAP) of $12.7 million for Q2 2025 narrowed from the prior quarter, while free cash flow (non-GAAP) turned positive at $2.7 million, reflecting lower operating expenses and reduced capital spending.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE), an international oil and gas producer focused on Colombia, Ecuador, and Canada, reported its second quarter 2025 results on July 30, 2025. The headline news: Record company-wide production reached 47,196 barrels of oil equivalent per day, as the expanded Canadian portfolio contributed for a full quarter. Despite strong operational execution, Oil, natural gas, and NGL sales declined 8% year over year to $152 million amid weaker commodity prices, leading to a net loss of $13 million compared to a $36 million profit in Q2 2024. No Wall Street consensus estimates were available for direct comparison. Overall, The quarter showcased volume growth and cost discipline, but headline financial results remained pressured by external market forces and the integration of lower-margin Canadian assets.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Net Income (Loss) $(13 million) $36 million (136.1%) Revenue $152 million $165 million (8.4%) Adjusted EBITDA $77 million $103 million (25.2%) Funds Flow from Operations $54 million $46 million 17.4% Free Cash Flow $2.7 million $(15.1 million) NM Average Daily Production (boe/d) 47,196 32,776 43.9%

Company Overview and Key Success Factors

Gran Tierra Energy is an oil and gas producer with primary operations in Colombia, supported by growing portfolios in Ecuador and Canada. Its core business revolves around extracting and selling crude oil and natural gas, with operations tightly managed to maximize operational efficiency and cost control. Colombia has historically been the company’s main revenue engine, but diversification into Canada and Ecuador has added both volume and regional variety to its output.

Recent focuses include expanding production in Canada through acquisitions and new wells, while boosting exploration success in Ecuador and maintaining stable output from long-producing Colombian fields. Key factors for success include disciplined capital expenditure, effective cost management (especially per-barrel operating costs), and maintaining reliable cash generation to fund ongoing investments. The ability to adapt its project mix and sustain production in a volatile price environment is essential to its business model.

Quarter Highlights and Operational Developments

The quarter delivered several operational milestones. Company-wide output broke records at 47,196 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 44% year over year. This growth was largely fueled by recently acquired Canadian assets and positive drilling results in Ecuador’s Iguana Block. In Colombia, areas like the Acordionero oil field benefited from waterflood optimization—a technique where water is injected to enhance oil recovery—resulting in higher total fluids and record water injection rates. New wells in the Costayaco field showed lower water content, indicating higher oil quality.

The Canadian segment, which became a significant part of the portfolio starting in late 2024, contributed 17,496 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Several new wells in both the Montney and Clearwater play types exceeded internal expectations, adding important production volume even though realized prices and per-barrel profits were lower in Canada than in South America. The Ecuador operations continued building on exploration momentum with further civil works for new wells under ongoing commitments.

Despite the higher output, total revenue declined from the prior year due to a sharp 22% drop in Brent oil prices, affecting realized sales prices across regions. On a positive note, Operating costs per barrel of oil equivalent were $13.42, a major efficiency improvement and the lowest level since Q1 2022. This occurred alongside a dramatic reduction in drilling costs in the Colombian Cohembi field, where per-well spending dropped 47% compared to previous operators.

Gran Tierra entered into a binding agreement to exit the UK North Sea, with closing expected in the third quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, A $14 million gain from hedging activities helped offset some of the impact from lower market oil prices—hedging involves using financial contracts to lock in future prices and reduce exposure to shocks. The company also signed a mandate for a $200 million prepayment facility, backed by future crude deliveries, with closing expected in Q3 2025 to target additional liquidity and longer-term balance sheet flexibility.

Financial Results, Free Cash Flow, and Balance Sheet

The period saw Adjusted EBITDA—a measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization—declined 25% to $77 million compared to Q2 2024. Funds flow from operations (non-GAAP) rose to $54 million, and free cash flow (non-GAAP) swung back into positive territory at $2.7 million after several quarters of negative balances. This improvement reflected lower capital expenditures, which were trimmed to $51 million, complementing gains from the hedging strategy.

Operating netback, a profitability metric representing revenue minus operating and transportation costs per barrel, stood at $21.39, much weaker than the $38.80 for Q2 2024. This decline came from both lower sales prices and the inclusion of Canadian volumes, which deliver a lower margin per barrel. Cash netback (non-GAAP) and other per-barrel metrics also declined but benefited from disciplined cost control.

Gran Tierra ended the quarter with $61 million in cash and net debt of $746 million, reflecting a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.3x (non-GAAP). While Net debt (non-GAAP, as defined by management) remained elevated versus management’s 1.0x long-term goal, while the planned $200 million oil prepayment facility and stable Canadian borrowing base were intended to improve liquidity. The company drew $45 million from its credit facilities to help fund capital expenditures.

The company recorded a $14 million gain from derivative hedging related to both Canadian and South American production.

However, The company continued its trend of repurchasing shares, buying back 239,754 shares.

Business Drivers and Regional Performance Context

Colombia, despite the growing presence of Canadian and Ecuadorian operations, remained the core source of revenue and margin. The Acordionero field, a major oil asset in Colombia, averaged around 14,200 barrels per day, up modestly from the prior quarter and demonstrating ongoing success from recent waterflood and infrastructure upgrades. In Cohembi, the combination of lower drilling costs and aggressive water management led to increased output and higher operational efficiency. Both fields benefit from reduced per-barrel price differentials—the difference between local crude oil benchmarks and international prices—which improved versus previous periods and cushioned some of the pricing pressures seen in global markets.

Ecuador's positive results came from successful drilling in the Iguana Block, with ongoing civil works for further exploration. This not only adds near-term production but increases the future development runway for the company. In Canada, the focus remains on growing volumes in the Montney and Clearwater formations—resource types that yield different mixes of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids compared to Colombia's oil-focused output. Though Canadian volumes added important scale, they realized much lower prices and delivered an operating netback of $11.03 per barrel, compared to $27.81 per barrel in South America. This mix shift weighed on consolidated margins.

Key strategic actions also included the disposal of non-core UK North Sea assets, allowing the company to reallocate resources to its main growth drivers. On the environmental and safety front, the company achieved a milestone of 32 million hours worked without a lost time injury, supporting its "Beyond Compliance Policy" focused on health, environment, and social responsibility. Regulatory compliance continued to be a cost consideration, especially as Canadian operations brought additional oversight and environmental standards.

Looking Ahead: Management Outlook and Investor Considerations

Management did not offer updated financial guidance in the second quarter release. Prior guidance, established in Q1 2025, set expected production for FY2025 at 47,000 to 53,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, assuming stable operating conditions and commodity prices.

Investors should keep a close watch on realized oil pricing, the ongoing integration and performance of newly acquired Canadian assets, and the effectiveness of portfolio rebalancing efforts. The company’s continued reliance on internally generated cash to support its capital program carries risk in periods of lower oil prices. Progress with the $200 million oil prepayment facility and future production milestones in Ecuador and Canada will be important markers for liquidity and margin improvement.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

