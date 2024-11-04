Gran Tierra Energy’s Growth Boosted by New Discoveries

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) has released an update.

Gran Tierra Energy has reported a notable increase in financial performance for Q3 2024, driven by its acquisition of i3 Energy and a successful streak of oil discoveries in Ecuador. The company achieved net income of $1 million and generated $60 million in funds flow from operations, with a significant production milestone of over 1 million barrels in Ecuador. Additionally, Gran Tierra’s strategic expansion into Canada is expected to enhance its operational capabilities and asset portfolio.

