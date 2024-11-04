News & Insights

Stocks

Gran Tierra Energy’s Growth Boosted by New Discoveries

November 04, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) has released an update.

Gran Tierra Energy has reported a notable increase in financial performance for Q3 2024, driven by its acquisition of i3 Energy and a successful streak of oil discoveries in Ecuador. The company achieved net income of $1 million and generated $60 million in funds flow from operations, with a significant production milestone of over 1 million barrels in Ecuador. Additionally, Gran Tierra’s strategic expansion into Canada is expected to enhance its operational capabilities and asset portfolio.

For further insights into GTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.