Gran Tierra Energy (TSX:GTE) Price Target Decreased by 12.93% to 11.43

The average one-year price target for Gran Tierra Energy (TSX:GTE) has been revised to $11.43 / share. This is a decrease of 12.93% from the prior estimate of $13.12 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.90 to a high of $13.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.73% from the latest reported closing price of $6.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gran Tierra Energy. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 10.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTE is 0.24%, an increase of 5.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.32% to 16,385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mason Hill Advisors holds 5,098K shares representing 14.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LM Asset holds 2,792K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares , representing an increase of 30.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 6.57% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,517K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares , representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 8.06% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,174K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 14.14% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 800K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 12.75% over the last quarter.

