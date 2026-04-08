Gran Tierra Energy (LSE:GTE) Price Target Increased by 16.18% to 663.40

The average one-year price target for Gran Tierra Energy (LSE:GTE) has been revised to 663.40 GBX / share. This is an increase of 16.18% from the prior estimate of 570.99 GBX dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 583.91 GBX to a high of 758.79 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from the latest reported closing price of 555.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gran Tierra Energy. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 38.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTE is 0.43%, an increase of 75.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.08% to 17,861K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mason Hill Advisors holds 6,381K shares representing 18.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,098K shares , representing an increase of 20.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 18.03% over the last quarter.

LM Asset holds 3,691K shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,792K shares , representing an increase of 24.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 34.83% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,543K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,517K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 760K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 559K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.