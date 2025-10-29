Gran Tierra Energy (LSE:GTE) Price Target Increased by 12.17% to 740.72

The average one-year price target for Gran Tierra Energy (LSE:GTE) has been revised to 740.72 GBX / share. This is an increase of 12.17% from the prior estimate of 660.37 GBX dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 680.11 GBX to a high of 831.82 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 142.86% from the latest reported closing price of 305.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gran Tierra Energy. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTE is 0.23%, an increase of 11.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 18,151K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mason Hill Advisors holds 5,098K shares representing 14.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,716K shares , representing an increase of 27.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 31.64% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,388K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 11.90% over the last quarter.

LM Asset holds 1,946K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares , representing an increase of 11.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 0.75% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,410K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares , representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 7.32% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,174K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 14.14% over the last quarter.

