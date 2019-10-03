Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) closed at $1.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 12.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GTE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, GTE is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 72.22%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GTE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GTE is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note GTE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.36, which means GTE is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.