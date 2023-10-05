Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Price Target Increased by 5.80% to 18.29

The average one-year price target for Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX:GTE) has been revised to 18.29 / share. This is an increase of 5.80% from the prior estimate of 17.29 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 22.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 202.85% from the latest reported closing price of 6.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gran Tierra Energy. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 38.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTE is 0.02%, a decrease of 40.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 88.59% to 11,787K shares. The put/call ratio of GTE is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gmt Capital holds 2,489K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,102K shares, representing a decrease of 868.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 45.02% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,372K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,484K shares, representing a decrease of 882.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 384.70% over the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 1,075K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 820K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 705K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,110K shares, representing a decrease of 766.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTE by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Background Information

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated in the United States, and operating in South America. Gran Tierra holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Colombia and prospective properties in Ecuador. Gran Tierra has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a base for future growth.

