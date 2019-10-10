Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) closed at $1.13, marking a +0.89% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 26.32% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GTE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GTE to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 72.22%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GTE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GTE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note GTE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.81.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.