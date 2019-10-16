Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) closed at $1.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 28.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GTE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, down 72.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GTE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.38% higher within the past month. GTE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GTE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.88. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.88.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.