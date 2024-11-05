News & Insights

Gran Tierra Energy Faces Integration Challenges and Risks in i3 Energy Acquisition

November 05, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. faces significant business risk stemming from its acquisition of i3 Energy, particularly in its ability to successfully integrate the two companies and achieve the anticipated strategic benefits and synergies. The integration process is inherently complex, costly, and time-consuming, demanding substantial management focus and resources. There is a possibility that the expected benefits may not materialize fully, or that they may take longer to realize than anticipated, which could adversely impact the company’s business, financial condition, and operating results. The challenges in realizing the expected operating, technological, strategic, and revenue opportunities could lead to potential setbacks if not addressed within a reasonable timeframe.

