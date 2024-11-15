News & Insights

Stocks

Gran Tierra Energy Begins Share Buyback Program

November 15, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) has released an update.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has commenced a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 3,545,872 shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This initiative, which started on November 6, 2024, aims to reduce share capital and satisfy awards under its equity incentive plan. Over the course of a week, the company acquired 98,704 shares at an average price of CAD 6.30, amounting to a gross value of CAD 622,262.26.

For further insights into GTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.