Gran Tierra Energy Begins Share Buyback Program

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has commenced a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 3,545,872 shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This initiative, which started on November 6, 2024, aims to reduce share capital and satisfy awards under its equity incentive plan. Over the course of a week, the company acquired 98,704 shares at an average price of CAD 6.30, amounting to a gross value of CAD 622,262.26.

