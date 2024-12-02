Gran Tierra Energy Announces Share Buyback Program

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) has released an update.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has initiated a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 3,545,872 of its common shares, aiming to reduce its share capital or fulfill awards from its equity incentive plan. From November 22 to November 28, 2024, the company repurchased 80,000 shares at an average price of $6.29, totaling $503,555.24. This strategic move is part of Gran Tierra’s plan to enhance shareholder value over the coming year.

