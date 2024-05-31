News & Insights

Gran Tierra Details 2023 Government Payments

May 31, 2024 — 02:55 am EDT

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) has released an update.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has reported its 2023 payments to governments, detailing cash and in-kind payments made for taxes, royalties, fees, and social investments, primarily to the national governments and local entities in Colombia and Ecuador. Significant payments include over $145 million in royalties to the Colombian National Hydrocarbon Agency and a combined total of $11.4 million in taxes and royalties to the Oriente Basin project in Ecuador. The full report, breaking down the payments by country, payee, and project, is accessible on Gran Tierra’s website.

