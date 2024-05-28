News & Insights

Stocks

Gran Tierra Advances Share Buyback Program

May 28, 2024 — 02:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) has released an update.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has actively engaged in its normal course issuer bid, purchasing 14,306 of its own shares on May 23, 2024, for a total value of CAD $165,546.60, to reduce share capital or meet equity incentive plan awards. This buyback is part of a larger program approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange, allowing the repurchase of up to 3,234,914 shares over a year, a period ending November 2, 2024.

For further insights into GTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.