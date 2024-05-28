Gran Tierra Advances Share Buyback Program

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) has released an update.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has actively engaged in its normal course issuer bid, purchasing 14,306 of its own shares on May 23, 2024, for a total value of CAD $165,546.60, to reduce share capital or meet equity incentive plan awards. This buyback is part of a larger program approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange, allowing the repurchase of up to 3,234,914 shares over a year, a period ending November 2, 2024.

