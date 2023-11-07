Grammy Winner Illmind Hit The Right Notes On NFTs At Benzinga's Digital Assets Event

Last year, two-time Grammy award-winning music producer Ramon "Illmind" Ibanga Jr. shared his insights on the intersection of music and technology at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event. See below.

"Connecting to different wallets and all the confusion that comes with being on a platform and purchasing an NFT definitely doesn't help," Illmind said, drawing attention to the current barriers that prevent fans from fully engaging with the Web 3 evolution.

The producer is known for his collaborations with industry titans such as Kanye West, J Cole, Drake, and Beyonce. Fans easily interact with traditional platforms like Spotify and Ticketmaster, but that's not the case when it comes to acquiring NFTs, he explained.

"Your regular music fan, if they want to hear your music, they go on Spotify. And it's as easy as a click of a button," Illmind said. "But if they want to buy your NFT, still even today, it's still pretty difficult. The friction is still pretty high."

With a career that has firmly cemented him in the industry, Illmind's perspective carries significant weight. He resides in Brooklyn, New York, and is noted not just for his Grammy wins but also as an NFT pioneer and digital sound pack innovator. His call to action at the Benzinga event was clear: "So I think we just need to create solutions that are easy for fans to understand. And then from there, we can really get creative."

The Future of Digital Assets event is slated to return to New York on Nov. 14, providing a platform for discourse on alternative assets and the future of wealth creation. The event promises a year's worth of networking in a single day​​.

The assembly of Web3 project founders, crypto whales, and early adopters alongside traditional financial powerhouses underscores the event's significance in shaping the dialogue around digital assets and their role in various industries, including entertainment.

