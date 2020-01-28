US Markets

Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Grammy award-winning artist Alessia Cara picked up six nominations for the 49th annual Juno Awards, celebrating Canadian music, with stars including Shawn Mendes, Bryan Adams and Sum 41 among those also nominated on Tuesday.

