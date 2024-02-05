Grammy viewership jumps on night Taylor Swift sets record

Adds details on show, streaming viewership paragraphs 2-4

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Television viewership of Sunday's Grammy awards rose 34% from last year to an average of 16.9 million people, broadcaster CBS PARA.O said on Monday.

The audience was the highest for music's biggest awards show since a pre-pandemic ceremony in 2020, CBS said.

Taylor Swift made history during Sunday's telecast, winning an unprecedented fourth album of the year award with her pop record "Midnights," and women swept the major awards.

CBS said live viewership of the show on streaming service Paramount+ hit a record, jumping 173% from a year ago, but it did not provide the size of the streaming audience.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mark Porter and David Gregorio)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.