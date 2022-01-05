US Markets

Grammy Awards postponed indefinitely amid Omicron concerns

Bhargav Acharya Reuters
The annual Grammy Awards Show has been postponed indefinitely due to the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Recording Academy and CBS said on Wednesday.

"We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon," according to the statement.

The music awards show was set to be held on Jan. 31.

