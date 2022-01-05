Grammy Awards postponed indefinitely amid Omicron concerns
Refiles with different story identifier, no change to text
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The annual Grammy Awards Show has been postponed indefinitely due to the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Recording Academy and CBS said on Wednesday.
"We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon," according to the statement.
The music awards show was set to be held on Jan. 31.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.