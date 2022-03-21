GRAINS-Wheat up on Black Sea supply worries; corn, soybeans firm

By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG, March 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday, with no immediate signs of an end to the fighting in major producer Ukraine and regional grain exports expected to remain disrupted this week.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat Wv1 was up 3.1% at $10.97-1/4 a bushel at 1203 GMT.

Wheat hit 14-year highs on March 8 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted exports from the two countries.

Corn Cv1 rose almost 2% to $7.56-1/4 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 climbed 1.2% to $16.88-3/4 a bushel.

"Wheat, corn and soybean markets are firm today as the fighting in Ukraine continues with no real signs of a possible ceasefire which could bring an early resumption to Ukraine’s exports," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

"Markets dipped last week on hopes peace talks could be successful but a risk premium is being added today. The fighting is dragging on and if anything is growing in intensity."

The World Food Programme said food supply chains in Ukraine were collapsing, with infrastructure destroyed.

"Ukraine’s exports are expected to remain at a stop this week," Ammermann said. "Russian exports, especially wheat are continuing but are also far from normal."

"There is also increasing concern that the intense and continued fighting between Ukraine and Russia will prevent or disrupt Ukraine’s massive corn sowing programme this spring. If Ukraine’s enormous corn exports are taken out of the world picture, markets could be heading for another supply shock.”

Argentina raised export taxes on soyoil and soymeal to combat inflation but raised wheat export quotas.

China's soybean imports from Brazil in the first two months of 2022 rose.

"Soybeans remain supported by expectations of a shift of more export demand to the U.S. in coming months as Brazilian supplies are selling out," Ammermann said.

"Markets are also set to be sensitive to any forecasts of dry U.S. weather in coming weeks.”

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Jan Harvey)

