GRAINS-Wheat up for second session on dry weather in Europe, U.S.

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained for a second session on Wednesday, with prices underpinned by concerns about dry soils limiting U.S. and European production prospects.

Soybeans gained more ground, while corn was little changed.

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 added 0.6% to $6.33-1/4 a bushel by 0114 GMT.

* Soybeans Sv1 added 0.1% to $13.91-1/4 a bushel, while corn Cv1 was unchanged at $5.80 a bushel.

* Experts are predicting a dry spell in coming weeks in the European continent. The water deficit is already in place on U.S. spring wheat areas in the north of the country, French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

* This is likely to support wheat prices, which have been underpinned by a rally in corn futures.

* Strong demand from China is supporting feed grain prices.

* China's imports of soybeans, as well as grains like corn and wheat, soared in the first quarter, boosted by strong demand from the livestock sector, data from customs showed on Tuesday.

* Soybean imports almost doubled in March alone year-on-year, according to customs data, as cargoes of beans from top exporter Brazil cleared customs after delays. Meanwhile first-quarter corn and wheat shipments jumped on elevated domestic corn prices amid a supply shortage, the data showed.

* Brazilian production of ethanol from corn rose 58% in the newly-passed year as dozens of recently built plants in the country's grain heartland ramped up production, and analysts see an annual increase of around 25% in the new season.

* The U.S. soybean processing pace jumped in March following a smaller-than-expected crush the prior month, propelled in part by strong demand for vegetable oils to make biofuel, according to analysts polled ahead of a National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due Thursday.

* NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed 179.179 million bushels of soybeans in March, according to the average of estimates from 11 analysts.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat and soyoil futures contracts and net sellers of CBOT soymeal on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

* A gauge of global equity markets rose to record highs on Tuesday, led by surging technology-related stocks, as Treasury bond yields eased after U.S. consumer price data for March showed the pace of inflation was not rising wildly. MKTS/GLOB

