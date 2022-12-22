GRAINS-Wheat up again on U.S. weather concerns, corn also firm

By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose again on Thursday, after climbing in the previous session, as forecasts of freezing temperatures across key U.S. growing areas may threaten crops.

Corn rose on concern about dryness in Argentina, soybeans drifted down.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract Wv1 rose 0.8% to $7.74-3/4 a bushel by 1224 GMT. Corn Cv1 rose 0.1% to $6.63-1/4 a bushel, soybeans Sv1 fell 0.1% to $14.82-3/4.

Wheat traders are watching forecasts for temperatures well below freezing across the U.S. Midwest which may threaten winter crops heading into the holiday weekend.

“Arctic cold weather in the U.S. Midwest, followed by high winds is creating plenty of risk for the U.S. winter wheat crops,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. “It has been pending risk all week but finally the market traded it yesterday and likely will the balance of the week.”

He added that the corn market was still being influenced by Argentina dry weather stress, with more rain needed and further risk premium being added, while geopolitical risks seemed to be increasing again.

"Ukraine’s president (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy addressed the U.S Congress...questions are being raised about how the Russians will react and whether this could potentially disrupt Ukraine’s corn exports.”

For soybeans, extended forecasts for Argentina, the world's leading exporter of soybean products, show a return to dry weather, which could further delay planting and erode yields.

Brazil, the world's biggest soybean exporter, is suffering far less from the dry weather, and is expected to begin harvesting soybeans by late January.

“Soybeans are drifting...with attention on South American weather with rain falling in parts of Brazil, but with soybean crops in Argentina and southern Brazil still in need of more moisture,” Ammermann said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

