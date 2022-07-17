GRAINS-Wheat up 1.6%, prices recover from 5-month low; corn eases

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose 1.6% on Monday, with the market rising for the first time in six sessions and recovering from its lowest in more than five months, although hopes for a pick-up in Ukrainian exports limited gains.

Corn slid after gaining on Friday on concerns over hot weather threatening the U.S. crop in its critical phase of pollination.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade Wv1 (CBOT) rose 1.6% to $7.89 a bushel, by 0009 GMT, after dropping to its weakest since Feb. 10 at $7.66 a bushel in the last session.

* Corn Cv1 lost 0.1% to $6.03 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 added 0.3% to $13.46-1/4 a bushel.

* Russia's proposals on how to resume Ukrainian grain exports were "largely supported" by negotiators at talks this week in Istanbul and an agreement is close, the Russian defence ministry said on Friday.

* The disruption to Black Sea shipping routes caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a rally that pushed wheat futures near record highs by early-March.

* Ukrainian farmers have threshed 3.6 million tonnes of grain of the 2022 grain harvest from about 10% of the sowing area, Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Friday.

* French farmers had harvested 50% of this year's soft wheat crop by July 11 compared with 14% a week earlier and far ahead of last season after hot and dry weather boosted crop development, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

* French farmers had only harvested 3% of the soft wheat crop by the same time in 2021.

* Conditions across most of Argentina's vast farm lands will remain mostly dry over the next week, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, just a few hours after its peer in Rosario cut its estimate for the wheat crop by 4.3% due to drought affecting important agricultural provinces.

* Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in international purchasing tender. GRA/TEND

* Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to July 12, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

MARKET NEWS

* Global equities climbed on Friday, while the dollar dipped and oil rose as investors reduced their expectations of an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month and as U.S. spending data beat forecasts. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No Major data/events expected to Monday, July 18

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)

