GRAINS-Wheat up 1% on bargain buying, soybeans hit 3-week high

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on bargain buying on Wednesday while soybean futures hit a three-week high, as strong demand in the U.S. domestic market underpinned prices.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 gained 1% at $5.76-1/2 a bushel as of 1115 GMT.

Soybeans Sv1 were up 0.6% at $13.04 a bushel, after rising earlier in the session to $13.09-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Sept. 27. Corn Cv1 rose 0.7% to $4.92-1/4 bushel.

"There is some buying opportunity in wheat, given the decline in prices," said one Singapore-based trader. "China has been actively taking cargoes from Australia and other origins."

However, large volumes of competitive exports from Russia, the world's biggest shipper, continue to weigh on wheat prices, traders said.

Indian wheat prices surged to an eight-month high on Tuesday, propelled by strong demand for big festivals, limited supplies and as import duty makes overseas buying unfeasible for domestic flour mills.

The increasing prices may prompt the government to release more stocks from inventories and eliminate import duties on the cereal to bolster supplies and control prices ahead of important state assembly elections and a general election next year. Rising wheat prices could contribute to food inflation.

Industry data released on Monday showed monthly U.S. soybean crush at its highest-ever level for September, and end-of-month soyoil stocks at their lowest in nearly nine years.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of soybean and soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1115 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

576.50

6.00

1.05

CBOT corn Cv1

492.25

3.25

0.66

CBOT soy Sv1

1304.00

7.25

0.56

Paris wheat BL2c1

237.50

1.50

0.64

Paris maize EMAc1

201.75

0.50

0.25

Paris rapeseed COMc1

421.25

1.25

0.30

WTI crude oil CLc1

89.12

2.46

2.84

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

0.00

-0.19

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Louise Heavens)

