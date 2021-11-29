GRAINS-Wheat turns lower as dollar firms, Australia forecasts record crop

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures retreated on Monday on a firmer dollar and as a record harvest outlook from major exporter Australia eased recent concerns about rain-damaged crops.

Corn and soybeans followed wheat lower, pressured by technical selling and profit-taking and by good weekend rains in Argentina and parts of Brazil.

Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures WH2 were down 17-1/2 cents at $8.22-3/4 a bushel at 12:28 p.m. CST (1828 GMT). CBOT March corn CH2 was down 12 cents at $5.79-3/4 a bushel and January soybeans SF2 were down 10 cents at $12.42-3/4 a bushel.

Grain futures slumped despite a strong recovery in broader markets, including equities and crude oil, from a sharp selloff on Friday amid worries over a new coronavirus variant.

Wheat led grains lower as Australia's chief commodity forecaster raised its official estimate for the 2021/22 crop. Global wheat markets had rallied early last week on concerns that excessive harvest-time rains damaged wheat crop quality.

"The wheat market went sharply lower after the Australian government came out with not only a record-large wheat crop but also record canola production and the second-largest barley production," said Terry Reilly, senior commodities analyst with Futures International.

"That initially sent negative sentiment into the wheat market, which spilled over into corn and soybeans," he said.

Still-strong global demand for grains, particularly wheat, remained supportive to futures.

Top wheat buyer Egypt was assessing offers in its latest tender on Monday, the latest in a flurry of grain demand by key world buyers.

