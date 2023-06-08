GRAINS-Wheat turns higher on concerns over Black Sea supplies

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Thursday, paring earlier losses, on signs that Russia may refuse to extend the Black Sea grain export deal after an ammonia pipeline blast and gloomy prospects for some Ukrainian crops following the Kakhovka dam collapse.

Corn edged lower on forecasts for some rains in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest this weekend while soybeans were supported by strong Chinese demand.

Traders were adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's closely watched World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Friday.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 rose 0.6% to $6.20-1/2 a bushel, as of 1115 GMT, soybeans Sv1 gained 0.1% to $13.61-1/2 a bushel while corn Cc1 gave up 0.4% to $6.71-3/4 a bushel.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that a blast which damaged a pipeline that used to transport ammonia fertiliser from Russia via Ukraine which Moscow wants restarted would have a negative impact on the Black Sea grain deal.

Ukraine could lose several million tonnes of crops because of flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the south of the country, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

China imported a record 12.02 million metric tons of soybeans in May, up 24% from a year ago, customs data showed, as cargoes delayed during recent strict inspections were finally unloaded at ports.

The imports by the world's top soybean buyer were up from April's 7.26 million metric tons, which were far short of expected arrivals.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil contracts on Wednesday, traders said. The funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans and soymeal futures. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1135 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 620.50 3.75 0.61 CBOT corn Cv1 601.75 -2.50 -0.41 CBOT soy Sv1 1361.50 0.75 0.06 Paris wheat BL2c1 228.50 0.50 0.22 Paris maize EMAc1 225.75 1.00 0.44 Paris rape COMX1 422.00 1.00 0.24 WTI crude oil CLc1 73.03 0.50 0.69 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.07 0.00 0.34 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

