GRAINS-Wheat steady while corn and soy ease as focus turns to U.S. data

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters)

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged up on Friday, underpinned by the prospect of tightening global supplies, while corn and soybeans ticked lower as grain markets looked ahead to U.S. government crop forecasts.

A further rise in the dollar .DXY also curbed U.S. grain futures as traders adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-demand report on Nov. 9.

The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most active wheat contract Wv1 was up 0.3% at $7.75-3/4 a bushel at the end of the overnight trading session.

Wheat has fallen from a nine-year high of $8.07 set on Tuesday but remained up slightly over the week.

"Inflationary expectations and supply-demand fundamentals are supportive for wheat prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

Dry growing conditions for recently sown winter crops in Russia and Ukraine have added to supply concerns in top wheat exporting countries after poor spring harvests this year.

Global wheat demand continues to be strong with higher than expected purchases by top buyers led by Saudi Arabia. GRA/TEND

However, some traders see scope for a correction in wheat as large expected crops in Argentina and Australia bolster export availability and late-running corn harvests in the northern hemisphere provide fresh grain supplies for livestock feed.

Rain in Argentina over the past week helped to propel 2021/2022 corn sowing and development of wheat crops, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

However, there was concern heavy rain could dent Australia's wheat crop.

Rains in the coming 10 days will bring the risk of knocking over maturing wheat crops in the eastern third of Australia's wheat belt, Commodity Weather Group said in a note.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.2% at $5.58-1/4 a bushel while soybeans Sv1 were 0.6% lower at $12.16 a bushel.

Corn and soybeans were being capped by expectations that the USDA will increase its U.S. harvest forecasts.

Prices at 1247 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

775.75

2.00

0.26

640.50

21.12

CBOT corn Cv1

558.25

-1.00

-0.18

484.00

15.34

CBOT soy Sv1

1216.00

-6.75

-0.55

1311.00

-7.25

Paris wheat BL2Z1

290.75

0.75

0.26

192.50

51.04

Paris maize EMAc2

240.50

-1.00

-0.41

219.00

9.82

Paris rape COMc1

683.50

-4.00

-0.58

418.25

63.42

WTI crude oil CLc1

79.80

0.99

1.26

48.52

64.47

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.15

0.00

-0.23

1.2100

-4.74

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

