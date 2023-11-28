GRAINS-Wheat steadies after slide with export demand in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday in a technical recovery from a day-earlier slide, with traders watching to see if recent price lows will stir export demand.

Corn also steadied after a sharp fall on Monday, with the market still capped by the arrival of a bumper U.S. harvest.

Soybeans rose as participants assessed rain forecasts in top exporter Brazil, where dry weather is threatening to cut yields.

March wheat WH24 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.5% at $5.64 a bushel by 1116 GMT. The contract ended down 2.8% on Monday after hitting a life-of-contract low at $5.56-1/4.

Beneficial rain for U.S. wheat crops and tepid export demand have encouraged investors to continue to bet on weaker prices.

Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade wheat and corn futures in the week to Nov. 21, regulatory data released on Monday showed.

Commodity funds were also net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Monday, traders said.

"Looking forward, hedge funds have room to buy but need to see bullish fundamental or non-fundamental catalysts come back into play," Peak Trading Research said in a note on agriculture futures.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 50% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up two percentage points from last week and a bigger improvement than most analysts expected.

In exports, cheaper Black Sea supplies have curbed demand for U.S. and western European wheat. But a rise in Russian export prices last week during stormy weather has underscored the renewed competitiveness of other origins.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 added 0.5% to $13.36-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 was up 0.1% at $4.75-3/4 a bushel.

Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting had reached 74% of the expected area as of Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, making it the slowest progress for the period in eight years as the country grappled with dry weather.

Conditions could turn drier this week in central and northern Brazil as rain eases, but heavier showers are forecast for next week.

Prices at 1116 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

564.00

3.00

0.53

CBOT corn Cv1

475.75

0.50

0.11

CBOT soy Sv1

1336.25

6.50

0.49

Paris wheat BL2c1

215.75

2.75

1.29

Paris maize EMAc1

200.50

-0.50

-0.25

Paris rapeseed COMc1

444.25

2.50

0.57

WTI crude oil CLc1

75.70

0.84

1.12

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.10

0.00

0.02

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sohini Goswami)

