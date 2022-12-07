GRAINS-Wheat steadies after one-year low, soybeans hold firm

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Wednesday after sliding this week to its lowest in more than a year, as the market weighed cheaper Black Sea supplies against ongoing risks from the war in Ukraine.

Soybean futures were higher for a second day, underpinned by signs of increasing demand from China and concerns over drought in Argentina.

Corn eased to a new three-month low, pressured by weak export sentiment and a fall in crude oil.

The most-active wheat contract Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $7.37-1/4 a bushel by 1258 GMT, after dropping on Tuesday to its lowest since October 2021 at $7.23-1/2.

Mounting Russian exports, the continuation of a wartime maritime channel from Ukraine and forecast for a record crop in Australia have eased global supply concerns and put attention on uncompetitive U.S. prices.

Pakistan bought 950,000 tonnes of wheat, with Russian supplies expected to dominate.

But some analysts and traders say U.S. wheat has now regained competitiveness and that the price drop looked overdone.

"Prices are returning to the levels of just before the war in Ukraine," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

"It seems to us, however, that the story is far from over, and that in addition to the usual winter weather adversities, geopolitics could return to the forefront in the weeks to come."

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.1% at $6.36-1/2 a bushel after earlier reaching its lowest since Aug. 23 at $6.35.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 rose 0.5% to $14.62-3/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday that U.S. exporters sold 264,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China, as well as 240,000 tonnes to unknown destinations.

Chinese demand for soybeans and other commodities is expected to recover as easing of COVID-19 quarantine rules boosts demand.

However, investor reaction to the much-anticipated loosening of China's COVID-19 policy was muted amid renewed concerns about a global economic downturn. MKTS/GLOB

Prices at 1258 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

737.25

8.25

1.13

770.75

-4.35

CBOT corn Cv1

636.50

-0.75

-0.12

593.25

7.29

CBOT soy Sv1

1462.75

7.75

0.53

1339.25

9.22

Paris wheat BL2c1

307.50

-0.75

-0.24

276.75

11.11

Paris maize EMAc1

289.00

0.50

0.17

226.00

27.88

Paris rape COMc1

572.00

2.25

0.39

754.00

-24.14

WTI crude oil CLc1

74.38

0.13

0.18

75.21

-1.10

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.05

0.01

0.58

1.1368

-7.37

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Aich and Vinay Dwivedi)

