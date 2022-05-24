GRAINS-Wheat stays firm on crop concerns

By Gus Trompiz and Rajendra Jadhav

PARIS/MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended gains on Tuesday as weekly U.S. crop data underscored harvest risks that could heighten supply tensions created by the war in Ukraine.

U.S. corn edged lower as the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop update showed planting advanced more quickly than expected last week, easing concerns after a slow start to the campaign.

Soybean futures ticked up with support from vegetable oil markets as traders continued to wrestle with the export policy of top palm oil producer Indonesia. POI/

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.8% at $12.00 a bushel by 1123 GMT.

In its U.S. crop progress report published after Monday's market close, the USDA said spring wheat seeding was 49% complete by Sunday, below the lowest in a range of trade estimates and well behind the five-year average of 83%.

For winter wheat, the USDA rated 28% of the crop in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week but still one of the lowest scores on record.

"It's pretty clear that the U.S. wheat crop won't be unscratched. Weather will dent yields there like other countries," said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trading firm.

The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday lowered its forecast for the EU's average soft wheat yield this year, and warned substantial rain would be needed to avoid more yield loss.

Wheat harvest prospects in North America and Western Europe are being followed closely as Russia's invasion has stalled Ukrainian shipments while India has announced an export embargo.

CBOT corn Cv1 inched down 0.1% to $7.85-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans Sv1 edged up 0.3% to $16.92-1/4 a bushel, steadying after retreating from a one-month high on Monday.

The USDA said farmers had planted 72% of their intended corn acres, ahead of the average estimate of 68% in a Reuters analyst poll and drawing closer to the five-year average pace of 79%.

"This is likely to ease previous concerns that the delays to planting could lead to yield shortfalls or even a last-minute switch to soybeans," Commerzbank said of the corn figures.

