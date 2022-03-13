GRAINS-Wheat, soybeans rise on supply concerns; corn drops

MUMBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for a second session on Monday, helped by concerns Russia's invasion of Ukraine could disrupt supplies from the Black Sea region, while soybeans rose on Argentina's decision to halt export registration of soy products.

Corn futures fell amid a drop in crude oil prices.

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 rose 0.34% to $11.10 a bushel, as of 0201 GMT.

* Corn Cv1 dropped 0.52% to $7.58-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 rose 0.79% to $16.89-1/4 a bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products.

* China sold 525,869 tonnes of wheat, or 100% of the total offer, at an auction of its state reserves on March 9, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement.

* Ukraine's government will introduce a plan to support the crop sowing campaign in an effort to safeguard food supplies amid Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Sunday.

* Iraq's trade ministry is seeking at 50,000 tonnes of hard wheat of any origin in an international purchasing tender, a trade ministry source said on Saturday.

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices extended last week's decline to fall by about $4 a barrel in early trade, after a U.S. official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0630 India WPI Inflation YY Feb

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.