GRAINS-Wheat slips to one-month low on improved crop prospects

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended declines to a one-month low on Thursday, pressured by a favourable weather forecast for U.S. crops and expectations for bumper southern hemisphere harvests.

Corn and soybeans were little changed in adjustments before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) widely followed monthly world supply and demand estimates at 1700 GMT.

Grains lacked clear direction from wider financial markets as investors assessed latest news on the Omicron coronavirus variant and related measures by governments. MKTS/GLOB

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade Wv1 was down 1.2% at $7.85 a bushel by 1136 GMT, having earlier touched a one-month low at $7.78-1/2.

Wheat has been pressured by liquidation in the past week after funds built large long positions in a rally last month that sent Chicago futures to a nine-year high and Euronext futures BL2c1 to a record peak.

"Omicron's emergence was more a catalyst for some investors to exit several markets simultaneously, wheat included," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Market participants have also taken forecasts for mild temperatures and rainfall in some U.S. winter wheat zones as a cue to sell wheat, traders said.

A drier spell in eastern Australia is expected to help to accelerate rain-affected harvesting, while in Argentina the Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday raised its forecast for the country's new crop to 22.1 million tonnes from 20.4 million previously.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were down 0.4% at $12.56-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 was up 0.1% at $5.87-3/4 a bushel.

Private exporters reported sales of 130,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, the fifth trading day in a row that a flash sale of the oilseed was announced, and 1.844 million tonnes of corn to Mexico. GRA/TEND

Grain markets were waiting for weekly USDA figures on U.S. exports on Thursday for a further update on overseas demand.

Expectations for a bumper crop of corn and soybeans in South America have capped Chicago prices.

Weather forecasts have pointed to improved growing weather in recent days, though parts of southern Brazil remain dry.

Prices at 1136 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

785.00

-9.50

-1.20

640.50

22.56

CBOT corn Cv1

587.75

0.50

0.09

484.00

21.44

CBOT soy Sv1

1256.50

-4.50

-0.36

1311.00

-4.16

Paris wheat BL2H2

284.50

-2.50

-0.87

195.50

45.52

Paris maize EMAc1

242.50

-1.25

-0.51

219.00

10.73

Paris rape COMc1

717.50

10.00

1.41

418.25

71.55

WTI crude oil CLc1

71.89

-0.47

-0.65

48.52

48.17

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.13

0.00

-0.20

1.2100

-6.45

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David Goodman )

