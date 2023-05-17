News & Insights

GRAINS-Wheat slips on Black Sea deal reports; soy, corn hit 10-mth lows

May 17, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral for Reuters ->

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat turned lower on Wednesday after a report that Russia had agreed to an extension of the Black Sea grain deal allowing shipments from Ukraine ahead of a Thursday deadline.

The news also added pressure on Chicago corn and soybeans, which hit their lowest since last July to extend recent losses fuelled by favourable U.S. crop prospects and export competition from bumper Brazilian harvests.

The most-active wheat contract Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) ended the overnight trading session down 1.7% at $6.36-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat turned lower after Bloomberg, citing Turkish officials, reported that the Black Sea grain deal was set to be extended.

A Turkish source told Reuters he saw a high probability of the deal being extended and that talks continued.

"This has removed the remaining doubts," a European trader said about the reports.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 ended the overnight session down 0.9% at $13.52-1/4 a bushel, while corn Cv1 gave up 2.3% to $5.67-3/4 a bushel.

Both crops posted their lowest since last July shortly before the trading pause.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran, and Elaine Hardcastle)

