GRAINS-Wheat slips, corn and wheat hold near 3-year lows as supply weighs

Updates at 1146 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended losses on Friday to a 2-1/2 month low while corn and soybeans consolidated near three-year lows, after official forecasts of higher U.S. grain stocks next season added to supply pressure.

Expectations for a third consecutive bumper wheat harvest in Russia and competition from other Black Sea origins in an Egyptian import tender also weighed on the wheat market.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.8% at $5.62-1/4 a bushel by 1146 GMT. It has earlier touched its weakest since late November at $5.60.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 was up 0.4% at $11.67-1/4 a bushel, steadying above Thursday's low of $11.60-1/4 that was level not seen since December 2020.

Corn Cv1 was 0.3% higher at $4.19 a bushel, after also touching its lowest since December 2020 earlier on Friday at $4.16-1/2.

At its annual outlook forum, the USDA projected on Thursday that U.S. wheat stocks would rise to 769 million bushels by the end of the 2024/25 marketing year, the most in four years.

"All in all, the USDA paints a rosy picture for U.S. wheat supplies, which in itself should put downward pressure on wheat prices," Commerzbank said.

The USDA also said U.S. corn stocks would balloon to 2.532 billion bushels by the end of 2024/25, the most since the 1987/88 season.

For soybeans, the agency anticipated ending stocks would climb to 435 million bushels, the highest since 2019/20.

However, market reaction to the projections may fade as participants await clearer evidence of planting trends and look ahead to more detailed 2024/25 forecasts from the USDA, Commerzbank added.

The agency predicted large supplies despite expecting farmer will plant less wheat and corn for this year's harvest.

The USDA's chief economist said U.S. soybeans would face slowing demand from top importer China and steep competition from South America.

Beneficial rain for crops in Argentina and Brazil have tempered worries about heat and drought losses.

The International Grains Council (IGC), meanwhile, raised its forecast for 2023/24 global corn production to a record high.

In wheat, consultancy Sovecon this week increased its forecast for this year's Russian harvest while fellow consultancy IKAR on Friday projected the crop at a similar level.

Egyptian state buyer GASC booked 180,000 metric tons of wheat from Ukraine and Romania in a tender on Thursday, highlighting wider Black Sea competition beyond Russia.

Prices at 1146 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

562.25

-4.75

-0.84

CBOT corn Cv1

419.00

1.25

0.30

CBOT soy Sv1

1167.25

5.00

0.43

Paris wheat BL2c1

206.50

0.50

0.24

Paris maize EMAc1

173.00

-2.00

-1.14

Paris rapeseed COMc1

423.25

1.75

0.42

WTI crude oil CLc1

77.42

-0.61

-0.78

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

0.06

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.