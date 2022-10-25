GRAINS-Wheat slips back to one-month low, soybeans consolidate
By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat eased on Tuesday to a one-month low, curbed by rain expected in dry U.S. and Argentine growing belts and ongoing Black Sea exports despite tensions over a shipping corridor from Ukraine.
Soybeans were almost unchanged as the market set supply pressure from a brisk Midwest harvest against strong export demand.
Corn edged lower.
The most-active wheat contract Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.92% at $8.31 a bushel.
It earlier fell to its lowest since Sept. 20, slightly below a previous one-month trough touched last week.
Sluggish U.S. wheat exports and competitive prices for Russian and Ukrainian supplies have hung over wheat markets, offsetting worries that a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine may not be extended beyond November.
Ukraine's exports of agricultural products could rise more than 8% in October from last month, the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Tuesday.
Traders are also watching to see if Russian wheat will be offered at competitive prices in a tender being held by Algeria, after being tipped to supply at least part of a large tender purchase on Friday by Turkey. GRA/TEND
Weather forecasts pointing to showers in the coming days in drought-affected wheat zones in Argentina and the U.S. Plains also tempered supply concerns.
CBOT soybeans Sv1 inched down 0.05% to $13.80-1/2 a bushel, while corn Cv1 eased 0.51% to $6.78 a bushel.
U.S. weekly soybean export inspections topped trade estimates. Also on Monday, Chinese customs data showed soybean imports in September rose 12% from a year earlier.
The U.S. soybean harvest was 80% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday, ahead of the average estimate of 77% in a Reuters analyst poll and the five-year average of 67%.
Prices at 1119 GMT
Last
Change
Pct Move
End 2021
Ytd Pct Move
CBOT wheat Wv1
831.00
-7.75
-0.92
770.75
7.82
CBOT corn Cv1
678.00
-3.50
-0.51
593.25
14.29
CBOT soy Sv1
1380.50
-0.75
-0.05
1339.25
3.08
Paris wheat BL2c1
337.50
-1.50
-0.44
276.75
21.95
Paris maize EMAc1
333.00
0.25
0.08
226.00
47.35
Paris rape COMc1
646.00
1.25
0.19
754.00
-14.32
WTI crude oil CLc1
83.34
-1.24
-1.47
75.21
10.81
Euro/dlr EUR=
0.99
0.00
-0.18
1.1368
-13.30
Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Mark Potter)
((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
