Commodities

GRAINS-Wheat slips back to one-month low, soybeans consolidate

Contributors
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Naveen Thukral Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Chicago wheat eased on Tuesday to a one-month low, curbed by rain expected in dry U.S. and Argentine growing belts and ongoing Black Sea exports despite tensions over a shipping corridor from Ukraine.

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat eased on Tuesday to a one-month low, curbed by rain expected in dry U.S. and Argentine growing belts and ongoing Black Sea exports despite tensions over a shipping corridor from Ukraine.

Soybeans were almost unchanged as the market set supply pressure from a brisk Midwest harvest against strong export demand.

Corn edged lower.

The most-active wheat contract Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.92% at $8.31 a bushel.

It earlier fell to its lowest since Sept. 20, slightly below a previous one-month trough touched last week.

Sluggish U.S. wheat exports and competitive prices for Russian and Ukrainian supplies have hung over wheat markets, offsetting worries that a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine may not be extended beyond November.

Ukraine's exports of agricultural products could rise more than 8% in October from last month, the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Tuesday.

Traders are also watching to see if Russian wheat will be offered at competitive prices in a tender being held by Algeria, after being tipped to supply at least part of a large tender purchase on Friday by Turkey. GRA/TEND

Weather forecasts pointing to showers in the coming days in drought-affected wheat zones in Argentina and the U.S. Plains also tempered supply concerns.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 inched down 0.05% to $13.80-1/2 a bushel, while corn Cv1 eased 0.51% to $6.78 a bushel.

U.S. weekly soybean export inspections topped trade estimates. Also on Monday, Chinese customs data showed soybean imports in September rose 12% from a year earlier.

The U.S. soybean harvest was 80% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday, ahead of the average estimate of 77% in a Reuters analyst poll and the five-year average of 67%.

Prices at 1119 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

831.00

-7.75

-0.92

770.75

7.82

CBOT corn Cv1

678.00

-3.50

-0.51

593.25

14.29

CBOT soy Sv1

1380.50

-0.75

-0.05

1339.25

3.08

Paris wheat BL2c1

337.50

-1.50

-0.44

276.75

21.95

Paris maize EMAc1

333.00

0.25

0.08

226.00

47.35

Paris rape COMc1

646.00

1.25

0.19

754.00

-14.32

WTI crude oil CLc1

83.34

-1.24

-1.47

75.21

10.81

Euro/dlr EUR=

0.99

0.00

-0.18

1.1368

-13.30

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Mark Potter)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular