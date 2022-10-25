GRAINS-Wheat slips back to one-month low, soybeans consolidate

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat eased on Tuesday to a one-month low, curbed by rain expected in dry U.S. and Argentine growing belts and ongoing Black Sea exports despite tensions over a shipping corridor from Ukraine.

Soybeans were almost unchanged as the market set supply pressure from a brisk Midwest harvest against strong export demand.

Corn edged lower.

The most-active wheat contract Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.92% at $8.31 a bushel.

It earlier fell to its lowest since Sept. 20, slightly below a previous one-month trough touched last week.

Sluggish U.S. wheat exports and competitive prices for Russian and Ukrainian supplies have hung over wheat markets, offsetting worries that a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine may not be extended beyond November.

Ukraine's exports of agricultural products could rise more than 8% in October from last month, the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Tuesday.

Traders are also watching to see if Russian wheat will be offered at competitive prices in a tender being held by Algeria, after being tipped to supply at least part of a large tender purchase on Friday by Turkey. GRA/TEND

Weather forecasts pointing to showers in the coming days in drought-affected wheat zones in Argentina and the U.S. Plains also tempered supply concerns.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 inched down 0.05% to $13.80-1/2 a bushel, while corn Cv1 eased 0.51% to $6.78 a bushel.

U.S. weekly soybean export inspections topped trade estimates. Also on Monday, Chinese customs data showed soybean imports in September rose 12% from a year earlier.

The U.S. soybean harvest was 80% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday, ahead of the average estimate of 77% in a Reuters analyst poll and the five-year average of 67%.

Prices at 1119 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

831.00

-7.75

-0.92

770.75

7.82

CBOT corn Cv1

678.00

-3.50

-0.51

593.25

14.29

CBOT soy Sv1

1380.50

-0.75

-0.05

1339.25

3.08

Paris wheat BL2c1

337.50

-1.50

-0.44

276.75

21.95

Paris maize EMAc1

333.00

0.25

0.08

226.00

47.35

Paris rape COMc1

646.00

1.25

0.19

754.00

-14.32

WTI crude oil CLc1

83.34

-1.24

-1.47

75.21

10.81

Euro/dlr EUR=

0.99

0.00

-0.18

1.1368

-13.30

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Mark Potter)

