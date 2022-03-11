GRAINS-Wheat slips back again after Putin's remarks on Ukraine talks

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Friday to a new one-week low after comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin revived hopes of a ceasefire in Moscow's war with Ukraine that has choked Black Sea grain exports.

Trading in wheat remained volatile as market participants wrestled with the possible extent of supply disruption from the war and knock-on demand for other suppliers like the European Union and the United States.

U.S. stock index futures jumped after Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.9% at $10.66-1/4 a bushel by 1249 GMT.

It earlier rose to $11.26-1/4 to recover from a two-day slide, before turning lower to hit a new one-week low.

"Putin's comments seem to have cooled the wheat market a bit," a European trader said.

Chicago wheat had already fallen sharply mid-week as traders saw the price surge since the start of the war in Ukraine as overdone and leaving U.S. exports uncompetitive.

"The U.S. market is somewhat disappointed that more export sales have not been reported," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

In Europe, Paris-based Euronext saw smaller losses, with May wheat BL2K2 down 0.4% at 366.25 euros ($402.84) a tonne.

Demand for EU wheat as an immediate replacement for Ukrainian and Russian supplies, which account for about 30% of global wheat exports, was underpinning the European market.

In a first assessment of the war in Ukraine, the U.N. food agency on Friday said international food and feed prices could rise by between 8% and 20%, and that 20% to 30% of fields used for major crops in Ukraine may go unplanted or unharvested.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.8% at $7.49-1/4 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 eased 0.7% to $16.73-3/4.

CBOT corn and soybean had rallied on Thursday on signs of strong export demand for U.S. supplies following drought in South America, and amid the war in Ukraine.

However, beneficial rain in parts of Argentina and Brazil have curbed corn and soy prices.

Prices at 1249 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1066.25

-20.75

-1.91

770.75

38.34

CBOT corn Cv1

749.25

-6.50

-0.86

593.25

26.30

CBOT soy Sv1

1673.75

-12.50

-0.74

1339.25

24.98

Paris wheat BL2c1

366.75

-1.50

-0.41

276.75

32.52

Paris maize EMAc1

347.00

2.75

0.80

226.00

53.54

Paris rape COMc1

881.00

-2.00

-0.23

754.00

16.84

WTI crude oil CLc1

107.00

0.98

0.92

75.21

42.27

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.10

0.00

0.19

1.1368

-3.20

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

($1 = 0.9092 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shinjini Ganguli)

