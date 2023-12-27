News & Insights

Commodities

GRAINS-Wheat slips after rally, corn and soybeans head lower

Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

December 27, 2023 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by Brendan O'Brien for Reuters ->

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat declined on Wednesday, erasing most of the gains made the day before when worries that escalating wartime tensions would impact shipping in the Black Sea exporting region sent grains markets higher.

Soybeans and corn also moved lower on Wednesday as traders assessed a rainy forecast in South America, after drought has exacerbated concerns over crop yield in top soy and corn exporter Brazil.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 2.2% at $6.22-1/2 a bushel by 10:30 a.m. (1630 GMT). Without signs of strong demand, the contract wiped out most of the gains of Tuesday, when it closed more than 3% higher after Ukraine struck a large Russian landing warship.

"The demand isn't good enough to move the market itself," said Mark Schultz, chief analyst at Northstar Commodities. "It's not a demand-driven market, on the grains or oil seeds, at this juncture, it's just not."

CBOT soybeans Sv1 fell 0.57% to $13.11-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 gave up 0.78% to $4.76-1/2 a bushel.

Weather charts showed uneven showers in the week ahead in dry parts of central and northern Brazil, before widespread heavy rain expected in early January.

For corn, precipitation in the coming weeks will also influence yields in the upcoming first-crop harvest and affect planting prospects for the larger second crop in Brazil.

"Otherwise there haven't been any significant sales being announced to give you some type of encouragement or something else besides just watching the weather day in and day out," Schultz said, referring to a lack of announcements by the U.S. Department of Agriculture of export sales to China and elsewhere this week.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.