GRAINS-Wheat slides after highs on Black Sea turmoil; soy rallies again

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell for a second day on Wednesday after a record-breaking rally as the market waited to see how the U.S. government would factor in supply disruption from Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a world crop outlook.

Soybeans extended a rally to approach a 9-1/2 year peak, supported by strength in crude oil and palm oil.

Corn edged lower as falling wheat futures and improved supply prospects in South America countered concerns over stalled exports from Ukraine.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 4.7% at $12.26 a bushel by 0911 GMT.

The contract had closed lower on Tuesday after briefly recording an all-time high of $13.63-1/2.

Investment fund flows and adjustments before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report later on Wednesday were contributing to the pullback in an extremely volatile wheat market, traders said. USDA/EST

However, analysts saw little prospect of a sustained price falls given disruption to supplies from Ukraine and Russia, which account for about 30% of global wheat exports.

"The world does have a very real problem with wheat supply right now," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Merchants and importers are seeking alternatives to Ukrainian and Russian supplies, with European Union grain in particular demand. GRA/TEND

Euronext wheat BL2K2 rose about 2%, recovering from Tuesday's pullback, as traders awaited the outcome of a delayed tender by Algeria.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 1.0% at $7.45-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 added 1.0% to $17.07-1/4 a bushel.

Rising corn and wheat prices amid the crisis in Ukraine encouraged Brazil to trade in more of these commodities than would be expected at this time in the season, market sources told Reuters.

Farmers in Argentina have sold 16.6 million tonnes of corn during the 2021/22 season as of March 2, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

Soybeans, which is partly used to make edible oil and biodiesel, reacted to volatility in related markets.

Malaysian palm oil futures jumped by their 10% daily limit after top exporter Indonesia decided to restrict its outbound shipments further to control prices at home. POI/

Crude oil climbed to near $130 a barrel before turning lower. O/R

Prices at 0911 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1226.00

-60.50

-4.70

770.75

59.07

CBOT corn Cv1

745.50

-7.50

-1.00

593.25

25.66

CBOT soy Sv1

1707.25

17.50

1.04

1339.25

27.48

Paris wheat BL2c2

378.50

8.50

2.30

276.75

36.77

Paris maize EMAc1

348.00

2.25

0.65

226.00

53.98

Paris rape COMc1

895.25

12.50

1.42

754.00

18.73

WTI crude oil CLc1

120.30

-3.40

-2.75

75.21

59.95

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.10

0.01

0.74

1.1368

-3.41

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

