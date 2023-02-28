GRAINS-Wheat set for fifth month of losses as Black Sea exports weigh

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were trading sideways on Tuesday, close to the previous session's 17-month low, as rain in parts of the U.S. winter wheat belt and optimism over a Russia-Ukraine export deal kept the market under pressure.

For the month, wheat has lost more than 7%, falling for the fifth month in a row, corn is down 5.5% and soybeans have fallen 2%, on track for the first monthly decline in five months.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.1% at $7.09 a bushel as of 1217 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since September 2021 at $7.05-3/4 a bushel on Monday.

Corn Cv1 slid 0.2% to $6.42-1/4 a bushel, having dropped to its weakest since Dec. 8 at $6.41-1/4 bushel, and soybeans Sv1 gave up 0.7% to $15.02 a bushel.

"The weakness is probably due to the good supply situation, thanks in part to a sharp rise in Russian exports," Commerzbank said about the market move over the past two weeks.

Optimism that the deal allowing grain shipments from Black Sea ports in war-torn Ukraine will be renewed in the coming weeks pressured both corn and wheat. The agreement has increased competition for suppliers of wheat and corn and expires in March.

Rains in dry parts of the U.S. Plains have also improved hard red winter wheat prospects.

Condition ratings for winter wheat declined during February in Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, but improved in Oklahoma, the No. 3 grower, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

Export demand for U.S. grain has slumped despite the fighting between key global suppliers Russia and Ukraine.

Brazil's biggest grain state Mato Grosso is expected to sow around 20% of its 2022/2023 second corn crop outside the ideal climate window, farmer group Imea said on Monday.

Second corn, which represents about 75% of overall national corn output, is planted after soybeans are harvested in the same areas. Delays in the soy harvesting, however, are pushing back corn planting, according to Imea.

Prices 1217 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

709,00

-1,00

-0,14

CBOT corn Cv1

642,25

-1,25

-0,19

CBOT soy Sv1

1502,00

-10,75

-0,71

Paris wheat BL2K3

278,50

0,50

0,18

Paris maize EMAM3

277,00

-0,25

-0,09

Paris rapeseed COMK3

533,25

-9,50

-1,75

WTI crude oil CLc1

76,75

1,07

1,41

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0610

0,000

0,028

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

