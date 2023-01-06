GRAINS-Wheat set for biggest weekly loss in 6 months on ample global supplies

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, but the market was on track for its biggest weekly decline in six months as ample supplies from the Black Sea region weighed on prices.

Soybeans and corn ticked up, recouping some of recent losses with both markets set to end the week in negative territory.

For wheat, the availability of abundant low-priced supplies from Russia and Ukraine, are giving stiff competition to other global exporters, traders said.

Recent rains boosted 2022/23 soybean plantings in Argentina after delays resulting from a severe drought, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said. Upcoming showers will reduce the stress on crops in southern and western parts of the country, Commodity Weather Group said.

Prices at 1143 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

752,25

5,50

0,74

CBOT corn Cv1

657,50

4,75

0,73

CBOT soy Sv1

1481,00

10,25

0,70

Paris wheat BL2c1

301,75

0,00

0,00

Paris maize EMAc1

291,50

1,50

0,52

Paris rapeseed COMc1

581,00

-2,00

-0,34

WTI crude oil CLc1

73,76

0,09

0,12

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0499

-0,002

-0,200

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Susan Fenton)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

