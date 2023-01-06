GRAINS-Wheat set for biggest weekly loss in 6 months on ample global supplies

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide
SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, but the market was on track for its biggest weekly decline in six months as ample supplies from the Black Sea region weighed on prices.
Soybeans and corn ticked up, recouping some of recent losses with both markets set to end the week in negative territory.
For wheat, the availability of abundant low-priced supplies from Russia and Ukraine, are giving stiff competition to other global exporters, traders said.
Recent rains boosted 2022/23 soybean plantings in Argentina after delays resulting from a severe drought, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said. Upcoming showers will reduce the stress on crops in southern and western parts of the country, Commodity Weather Group said.
Prices at 1143 GMT
Last
Change
Pct Move
CBOT wheat Wv1
752,25
5,50
0,74
CBOT corn Cv1
657,50
4,75
0,73
CBOT soy Sv1
1481,00
10,25
0,70
Paris wheat BL2c1
301,75
0,00
0,00
Paris maize EMAc1
291,50
1,50
0,52
Paris rapeseed COMc1
581,00
-2,00
-0,34
WTI crude oil CLc1
73,76
0,09
0,12
Euro/dlr EUR=
1,0499
-0,002
-0,200
Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Susan Fenton)
((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.