GRAINS-Wheat set for biggest monthly drop since Nov on ample global supply

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Friday and were set for their biggest monthly drop since last November, as forecasts of rains in U.S. Plains and expectations of ample world supplies weighed on the market.

Corn hit its lowest in nine months while soybeans ticked lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 0.5% at $6.26 a bushel, as of 0026 GMT, corn Cv1 dropped 0.5% at $5.78-3/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 slid quarter-of-a-cent to $14.03-1/2 a bushel.

* Wheat has lost 9.6% in April, the market's biggest monthly drop since November, corn hit its lowest since July at $5.78 a bushel and soybeans are down 6.7% this month, the biggest monthly decline since June.

* Forecasts of rains in drought-hit U.S. Plains are boosting expectations of plentiful supplies and adding pressure on Chicago wheat prices.

* The corn market is facing pressure after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters cancelled sales of 233,000 tonnes of U.S. old-crop corn to China, underscoring concerns that a large Brazilian crop was diverting demand from the United States.

* Net sales of U.S. corn for shipment in the current and upcoming marketing years fell to a 15-week low of 400,000 tonnes in the week ended April 20, USDA data showed.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday and Treasury yields resumed their climb as strong earnings helped investors look past signs of economic weakness. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0530 France GDP Preliminary QQ Q1

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY April

0645 France Producer Prices YY March

0755 Germany Unemployment Rate, Chg SA April

0800 Germany GDP Flash QQ SA, YY NSA Q1

0900 EU GDP Flash Prelim YY, QQ Q1

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY April

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY April

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM March

1230 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY March

1230 US PCE Price Index MM, YY March

1230 US Employment Costs Q1

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final April

EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union

