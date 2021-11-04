GRAINS-Wheat set for 3rd weekly gain on supply worries; market eyes U.S. report

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday with the market set for a third weekly gain as tightening global supplies and strong demand supported prices.

Corn and soybeans were poised for weekly losses as a U.S. report due next week is expected to show bigger harvest estimates.

"Inflationary expectations and supply-demand fundamentals are supportive for wheat prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "Corn and soybean prices are likely to be capped at current levels."

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract Wv1 was up 0.6% at $7.78 a bushel, as of 0331 GMT. The market gained around 6% so far this week.

Corn Cv1 dropped 1.3% so far this week while soybeans Sv1 lost 2.4%.

Dry growing conditions for recently sown winter crops in Russia and Ukraine have added to supply concerns in top wheat exporting countries following poor spring harvests this year.

Global wheat demand continues to be strong with higher-than-expected purchases by top buyers led by Saudi Arabia. GRA/TEND

World food prices rose for a third straight month in October to reach a fresh 10-year peak, led again by an increase in cereals and vegetable oils, the UN food agency said on Thursday.

Traders have adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply-demand report due on Nov. 9.

The USDA on Tuesday is expected to raise its estimates for U.S. corn and soybean yields slightly from October outlook, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. On average, they expect the agency to increase estimates for U.S. soybean ending stocks but trim the corn carryout.

Weekly U.S. export sales data for wheat, corn and soybeans, issued Thursday by the USDA, were toward the high end of analyst estimates.

Rain in Argentina over the last week helped propel 2021/2022 corn sowing and development of wheat crops, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, after an earlier heat wave led to fears that the season would be hobbled by dryness.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

