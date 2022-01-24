GRAINS-Wheat scales 1-month high on worries over supply from Ukraine

Updates with latest prices

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday to hit a one-month high, amid concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine, a key global supplier, and disrupt grain supply from the region.

Tensions are high after Russia massed troops in reach of its neighbour's border, surrounding Ukraine with forces from the north, east and south. NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 rose 0.6% to $8.06 a bushel, as of 0407 GMT.

Corn Cv1 eased from a six-month top, falling 0.3% to $6.19 a bushel. Soybeans Sv1 slipped 0.2% to $14.01 a bushel and were on track for a third straight session of decline.

The harvesting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop has reached 5% of the estimated area as work in top producing state of Mato Grosso picked up pace under improved weather conditions, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of soybean and soyoil futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu)

